Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants

Realme C25s has already been launched in Malaysia.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 May 2021 17:03 IST
Realme C25s India Launch Tipped for June, May Come in Two Storage Variants

Photo Credit: Realme Malaysia

Realme C25s has the same design as the vanilla Realme C25

Highlights
  • Realme C25s packs a 6,000mAh battery
  • The phone may come in two colour options in India
  • Realme C25s has been launched in Malaysia

Realme C25s will be launched in India in June and will be made available in two storage versions, as per a report. The Chinese company has already launched the smartphone in Malaysia, and it is a more powerful version of the regular Realme C25 that made its debut in India last month. Furthermore, the handset features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The handset will be available in two storage variants, the report highlighted.

Realme C25s will launch in June and will be available in India in two storage variants — 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, MySmartPrice reported citing industry sources. The Realme smartphone has already debuted in Malaysia, and it packs the same design as that of Realme C25. Realme C25s is available in Water Blue and Water Grey colour options in Malaysia. However, there is no information whether these colours will be available in India as well. As far as price is concerned, Realme C25s was launched in a lone 4GB + 128GB storage version in Malaysia, priced at MYR 699 (roughly Rs. 12,200).

Realme C25s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25s runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. In comparison, the vanilla Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek G70 SoC.

In the camera department, Realme C25s packs a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 6P lens. It offers PDAF, and 5x digital zoom, the company says. There is a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter as well. At the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Connectivity options on the Realme C25s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone packs the 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 209 grams.

