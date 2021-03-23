Technology News
loading

Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C25 price starts at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 March 2021 15:02 IST
Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme Indonesia

Realme C25 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Realme C25 will be available for purchase in Indonesia from March 27
  • The Realme phone comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Realme C25 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0

Realme C25 was launched on Tuesday in Indonesia as the latest model in the company's affordable C-series. The Realme phone comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also includes a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The Realme C25 comes in two different colour options and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also comes with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The Realme C25 is an upgraded version of the Realme C21 that debuted in Malaysia earlier this month. Both Realme C25 and Realme C21 are yet to be available in global markets.

Realme C25 price, availability details

Realme C25 price has been set at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is yet to receive a price tag. Moreover, the phone is currently limited to Indonesia where it is scheduled to go on sale from March 27.

Alongside the Realme C25, the company brought the Realme C21 to the Indonesian market. The latter was launched in Malaysia previously.

Realme C25 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Realme C25 comes with 64GB and 128GB internal storage options expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Realme C25 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 209 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C25

Realme C25

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C25 price, Realme C25 specifications, Realme C25, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Watch Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Justice League Snyder Cut Won’t Get a Sequel, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff Says

Related Stories

    Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. OnePlus 9 Series India Prices Leak, Much Higher Than OnePlus 8
    2. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
    3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
    4. OnePlus Watch Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Today
    5. Vivo Y72 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
    6. Everything You Need to Know About Godzilla vs. Kong
    7. OnePlus 9 Pro to Feature Fluid Display 2.0 With Dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate
    8. OnePlus 9 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
    9. Vivo X60 Series India Prices Surface Ahead of March 25 Launch
    10. Moto G100 and Moto G60 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
    #Latest Stories
    1. Justice League Snyder Cut Won’t Get a Sequel, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff Says
    2. Realme C25 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
    3. OnePlus Watch Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
    4. OTT Regulation: Supreme Court Stays Proceedings Pending in High Courts
    5. HomePod mini Has a Secret Sensor Waiting to Be Switched On
    6. OnePlus Nord N1 Allegedly Spotted in BIS Listing, Hints at Imminent India Launch
    7. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ India Prices Leak; Vivo X60 Series Debuts Globally
    8. Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra Launch on March 29 Confirmed by Xiaomi
    9. DC’s Zatanna Movie Hires Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell as Writer: Reports
    10. Clubhouse Android App to Be Released in a ‘Couple of Months’, Co-Founder Paul Davison Confirms
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com