Realme C25 was launched on Tuesday in Indonesia as the latest model in the company's affordable C-series. The Realme phone comes with triple rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. It also includes a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The Realme C25 comes in two different colour options and has up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also comes with Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. The Realme C25 is an upgraded version of the Realme C21 that debuted in Malaysia earlier this month. Both Realme C25 and Realme C21 are yet to be available in global markets.

Realme C25 price, availability details

Realme C25 price has been set at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,500) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option that is yet to receive a price tag. Moreover, the phone is currently limited to Indonesia where it is scheduled to go on sale from March 27.

Alongside the Realme C25, the company brought the Realme C21 to the Indonesian market. The latter was launched in Malaysia previously.

Realme C25 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is also a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of storage, the Realme C25 comes with 64GB and 128GB internal storage options expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, accelerometer, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Realme C25 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 209 grams.

