Realme C25 to Launch on March 23, Triple Rear Cameras and 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Realme C25 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 March 2021 14:23 IST
Realme C25 will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Realme C25 is teased to be TUV Rheinland certified
  • Realme C25 is said to support 18W fast charging
  • The phone will include a 48-megapixel primary camera

Realme C25 launch has been confirmed for March 23. The company will launch the new phone in the Indonesian market alongside the Realme C21. The Realme C21 was introduced in Malaysia earlier this month and will now be coming to the Indonesian market. The Realme C25 will see its global debut on March 23, and the company has teased a few specifications of the phone on its official event page. The Realme C25 is teased to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and will be powered by the Helio G70 SoC.

The company has published a dedicated event page for the launch of the two Realme C-series phones on March 23 in Indonesia. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube at 1.30pm WIB (12pm IST). The event page teases key specifications of both the phones — Realme C25 and Realme C21. The Realme C21 specifications are already out thanks to its debut in Malaysia earlier this month. The Realme C25 is teased to sport a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module placed in the top left corner of the panel. The setup will include a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Realme C25 is also teased to pack a large 6,000mAh battery and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 gaming processor. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin at the bottom. It will support 18W fast charging and have a fingerprint sensor onboard. The Realme C25 is teased to be TÜV Rheinland certified for better eye protection and have an 8-megapixel selfie camera onboard.

The SIM tray is seen to be sitting on the left edge of the Realme C25 in the renders, and the phone will likely have a 3.5mm audio jack as well as a speaker grill at the bottom.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C25

Realme C25

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala
