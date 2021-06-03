Realme C21Y has reportedly received NBTC and TUV Rheinland certifications that suggest the phone's launch could be imminent. The phone will be part of the Realme C21 series that currently only includes the Realme C21 that was unveiled in Malaysia back in March. Very little has been tipped about the purported Realme C21Y and the company has not shared any information on it either. The listings show the phone carries model number RMX3261 which was previously spotted in a US FCC listing.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme C21Y has been spotted in an NBTC listing as well as a TUV Rheinland certification. While the two listings do not reveal any information about the phone they link the ‘Realme C21Y' moniker to model number RMX3261. They also suggest that Realme C21Y could be launched soon. Notably, Realme C21 was launched in Malaysia in March and then in April in India.

The same model number that appeared in the NBTC and TUV Rheinland certifications was reportedly spotted in an FCC listing. It showed that Realme C21Y will carry a triple rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a notch housing the selfie shooter. The phone is expected to come with dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.1, and single-band Wi-Fi. The listing also mentioned the phone will come with Android 11.

The FCC listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and the publication mentioned that the same model number has been spotted in IMEI database, TKDN certification, Sertifikasi, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Indonesia Telecom websites. The BIS listing suggests the Realme C21Y will launch in India as well.

As mentioned earlier, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme C21Y and it is unclear when the phone will be launched.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.