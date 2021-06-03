Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications

Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications

Realme C21Y could launch in India as the model number RMX3261 has been allegedly spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 June 2021 18:41 IST
Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications

Realme C21Y may be similar to the Realme C21 (above) in terms of design

Highlights
  • Realme C21Y does not have a release date yet
  • The phone could come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme C21Y is said to sport a notched display

Realme C21Y has reportedly received NBTC and TUV Rheinland certifications that suggest the phone's launch could be imminent. The phone will be part of the Realme C21 series that currently only includes the Realme C21 that was unveiled in Malaysia back in March. Very little has been tipped about the purported Realme C21Y and the company has not shared any information on it either. The listings show the phone carries model number RMX3261 which was previously spotted in a US FCC listing.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, Realme C21Y has been spotted in an NBTC listing as well as a TUV Rheinland certification. While the two listings do not reveal any information about the phone they link the ‘Realme C21Y' moniker to model number RMX3261. They also suggest that Realme C21Y could be launched soon. Notably, Realme C21 was launched in Malaysia in March and then in April in India.

The same model number that appeared in the NBTC and TUV Rheinland certifications was reportedly spotted in an FCC listing. It showed that Realme C21Y will carry a triple rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a notch housing the selfie shooter. The phone is expected to come with dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. It could come with a 5,000mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.1, and single-band Wi-Fi. The listing also mentioned the phone will come with Android 11.

The FCC listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles and the publication mentioned that the same model number has been spotted in IMEI database, TKDN certification, Sertifikasi, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and Indonesia Telecom websites. The BIS listing suggests the Realme C21Y will launch in India as well.

As mentioned earlier, Realme has not shared any information on the Realme C21Y and it is unclear when the phone will be launched.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C21Y, Realme C21Y specifications, Realme C21, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Messenger on Android Getting Additional System Setting for Dark Mode, User Reports
Eden Review: Netflix's First Japanese Original Anime Is Postcard Dystopia
Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  4. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  5. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  6. Facebook F8: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  9. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  10. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C21Y Specifications Tipped; Moniker Linked to Model Number RMX3261 via NBTC, TUV Rheinland Certifications
  2. Facebook Messenger on Android Getting Additional System Setting for Dark Mode, User Reports
  3. Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Specifications Tipped, May Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC
  4. WhatsApp Fake Message Claims Free Internet Access From Government for 3 Months, PIB Flags as Fraud
  5. Suffering From Hair Loss or Baldness? New Study May Have Solution for You
  6. Vivo Y70t With Exynos 880 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro to Include 1TB Storage; All Models to Have LiDAR Sensors: Analyst
  8. Amazon Ring’s Neighbourhood Watch App Is Making Police Requests for User Video Footage Public
  9. Netflix Unveils Mumbai Post-Production Facility in a Global First for the Streamer
  10. Nokia C20 Plus Set to Launch on June 11: Expected Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com