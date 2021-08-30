Technology News
loading
  • Realme C21Y Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com Today: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme C21Y is priced in India starting at Rs. 8,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 August 2021 11:09 IST
Realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C21Y will also be available via select offline retailers
  • Realme C21Y comes with triple rear cameras
  • Realme C21Y has a fingerprint sensor on the back

Realme C21Y is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC and features a waterdrop-style notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme C21Y has a square-shaped camera module on the back, a patterned back panel design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It integrates a Super Power Saving Mode that can deliver up to 2.33 days of standby time with just five percent of battery.

Realme C21Y price in India, availability

The Realme C21Y smartphone's price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers. Realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options.

Offers include Rs. 500 off on prepaid orders for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Flipkart has listed exchange discount, and a slew of cashbacks and discount offers on varied bank cards. Realme.com lists a discount of Rs. 200 via MobiKwik.

Realme C21Y specifications

On the specifications front, Realme C21Y runs on Android 11-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. The new Realme C21Y has up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, Realme C21Y comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, Realme C21Y has a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on Realme C21Y include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C21Y specifications, Realme C21Y, Realme C21Y Price in India, Realme, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Play App Store Revenue Hit $11.2 Billion in 2019, Unsealed Court Filing Shows

