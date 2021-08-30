Realme C21Y is all set to go on sale in India today. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the back and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC and features a waterdrop-style notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Realme C21Y has a square-shaped camera module on the back, a patterned back panel design, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It integrates a Super Power Saving Mode that can deliver up to 2.33 days of standby time with just five percent of battery.

Realme C21Y price in India, availability

The Realme C21Y smartphone's price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. It will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers. Realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options.

Offers include Rs. 500 off on prepaid orders for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. Flipkart has listed exchange discount, and a slew of cashbacks and discount offers on varied bank cards. Realme.com lists a discount of Rs. 200 via MobiKwik.

Realme C21Y specifications

On the specifications front, Realme C21Y runs on Android 11-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. The new Realme C21Y has up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

As for optics, Realme C21Y comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, Realme C21Y has a 5-megapixel camera at the front.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. Connectivity options on Realme C21Y include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

