Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C21Y price in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 13:05 IST
Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C21Y comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Realme C21Y will be available for purchase starting August 30
  • The Realme phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 SoC
  • Realme C21Y comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colours

Realme C21Y was launched in India on Monday, August 23. The new Realme phone comes with a 20:9 display and offers a triple rear camera setup. Realme C21Y also carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging and is backed by a Super Power Saving Mode that can deliver up to 2.33 days of standby time with just five percent of battery. There are preloaded features including Super NightScape and Chroma Boost to deliver distinct camera results. The phone also includes slo-mo and full-HD (1080p) video recording. Overall, Realme C21Y competes against the likes of Redmi 9, Infinix Hot 10S, and Nokia G20.

Realme C21Y price in India, availability

Realme C21Y price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option. The phone comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Realme.com site, and select offline retailers.

To give some perspective, Realme C21Y was launched in Vietnam with a starting price of VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the same 3GB + 32GB configuration. The phone also has a 4GB + 64GB storage option in the Vietnamese market that is priced at VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs. 12,100).

Realme C21Y specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs on Realme UI, based on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, along with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, coupled with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Realme C21Y has a 5-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The new Realme C21Y has up to 64GB of internal storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse wired charging. Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C21Y Price in India, Realme C21Y Specifications, Realme C21Y, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24

Related Stories

Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 30 5G Is Now More Affordable With New 4GB + 64GB Model
  2. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  3. Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns as New Spider-Man Trailer Allegedly Leaks
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  6. What Is Cryptocurrency? Making Sense of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Rest
  7. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  8. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  9. Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Surface on Certification Sites Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cryptocurrency Payments Now Being Accepted by Over 85,000 Merchants in Switzerland
  2. Vivo Y33s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme C21Y With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Realme Narzo 30 5G Gets 4GB + 64GB Model; Realme Fan Festival 2021 Starts August 24
  5. Mi 11T, Mi 11T Pro Specifications Tipped, Launch May Happen on September 23
  6. Steve Jobs’ Inscribed and Signed Apple II Manual From 1980 Auctioned for $787,484
  7. iQoo 8 India Launch May Take Place in Mid-September, iQoo 8 Pro Launch Date Remains a Mystery
  8. PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Buying and Selling in the UK
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Allegedly Leaked, Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns
  10. Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $50,000 for First Time Since May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com