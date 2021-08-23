Technology News
loading

Realme C21Y Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme C21Y price in India is yet to be revealed, though the phone came to Vietnam at a starting price of VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 August 2021 10:39 IST
Realme C21Y Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C21Y comes as an affordable offering from the company

Highlights
  • Realme C21Y launch in India will take place at 12:30pm IST
  • The Realme phone was unveiled in Vietnam last month
  • Realme C21Y will be available in India in two colour options

Realme C21Y is set to launch in India today, August 23. The Realme phone was initially unveiled in Vietnam last month as an affordable model in the company's C series. Realme C21Y carries triple rear cameras and a 20:9 display. It also features a waterdrop-style display notch. Other highlights of the Realme C21Y include up to 4GB of RAM, octa-core SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. The smartphone also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from.

The Realme C21Y launch will take place today at 12:30pm IST. Shortly after the formal announcement, the smartphone is expected to go on sale through the Realme.com website as well as other major online and offline retailers in the country.

Realme C21Y price in India (expected)

Realme C21Y price in India is yet to be officially revealed. The smartphone is, however, expected to be available with a price tag similar to what was announced in Vietnam last month. Realme C21Y was launched at VND 3,240,000 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. It also comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage option that is priced at VND 3,710,000 (roughly Rs. 12,100).

The new Realme C21Y was launched in Vietnam in Black Caro and Caramel Green colours. However, its Indian variant will have Cross Black and Cross Blue shades.

Realme C21Y specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, you're getting a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

In terms of storage, Realme C21Y has up to 64GB of onboard storage support. The smartphone has a usual set of connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and a Micro-USB port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, the phone carries a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Realme C21Y packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver an all-day usage on a single charge and has reverse wired charging support.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C21Y Price in India, Realme C21Y Specifications, Realme C21Y, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Income Tax E-Filing Portal: Finance Minister Summons Infosys CEO Over Glitches, Firm Says Site Back Online

Related Stories

Realme C21Y Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  2. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  3. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  4. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  5. Finance Minister Summons Infosys CEO Over Glitches, Firm Says Site Back Online
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. What Is Cryptocurrency? Making Sense of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and the Rest
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Motorola Edge 20 Sale Date Deferred Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Allegedly Leaked, Sony Pictures Issues Takedowns
  2. Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $50,000 for First Time Since May
  3. Realme C21Y Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Income Tax E-Filing Portal: Finance Minister Summons Infosys CEO Over Glitches, Firm Says Site Back Online
  5. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  6. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  7. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  8. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  9. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  10. Marine 'Oil-Eating' Bacteria in Canadian Arctic Can Curb Effects of Oil Spills: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com