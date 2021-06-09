Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online

Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online

Realme C21Y could come with a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 June 2021 18:38 IST
Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online

Realme C21Y seems to have two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C21Y could come with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme has not shared any information about Realme C21Y
  • Realme C21Y may be powered by a Unisoc SoC

Realme C21Y could launch in Vietnam soon and ahead of its launch, an online retailer listing shows the specifications for the phone. The tipster who shared the listing claims Realme C21Y will be the company's first phone to run on Android (Go edition). The phone has been listed with a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie shooter. It has an HD+ display and slim bezels on the sides with a thicker chin. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Tipster Chun (@chunvn8888) tweeted that Realme C21Y will launch in Vietnam soon and will be the first Realme phone to run Go Edition of Android, particularly Android 11 (Go edition). Along with this, the tipster shared a listing of the phone on Vietnamese website thegioididong.com. It shows all the specifications for Realme C21Y along with two colour options — Black and Blue. However, it doesn't show any pricing details.

Realme C21Y specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs Android 11 as per the listing on the retailer website but the tipster claims it runs Android 11 (Go edition). The listing shows that the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 420 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Realme C21Y comes with the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and Mali-G52 GPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. This seems to be the only configuration the phone comes in.

In terms of optics, Realme C21Y packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the phone carries a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a notch. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer, among others. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of Realme C21Y.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

It should be noted that Realme has not officially shared any information on Realme C21Y yet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C21Y

Realme C21Y

Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C21Y, Realme C21Y Specifications, Realme, Android 11 Go Edition
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 8T Now Starts at Rs. 38,999 After Price Cut Making It Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R

Related Stories

Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Back Panel Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks
  3. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  4. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. OnePlus 8T Is Now Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R After Price Cut: All the Details
  6. Samsung’s The Frame TV 2021 With Customisable Bezels Debuts in India
  7. Realme Laptops Teased to Be Launched in India Soon
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Google Loosens Its Search Engine Grip on Android Devices in Europe
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Band 6 With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Sensor, 10 Workout Modes Launched in India
  2. Realme C21Y With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launch Expected Soon; Specifications, Design Surface Online
  3. OnePlus 8T Now Starts at Rs. 38,999 After Price Cut Making It Cheaper Than OnePlus 9R
  4. Microsoft Outlook for iOS Gets Voice Dictation for Emails, Scheduling Meetings; Android Support Coming Soon
  5. OnePlus TV U1S Price in India Leaks Once Again Ahead of June 10 Launch
  6. Alexa, Siri, Other Voice Assistants Pose Concerns of Anti-Competitive Practices: EU Regulator
  7. Fastly Blames Software Bug Triggered by a Customer for Major Global Internet Outage
  8. Realme Laptop India Launch Teased, May Come With MacBook-Like Finish
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Surface as Promo Video Leaks; Dimensity 1200-Powered OnePlus Phone Tipped
  10. Adobe Lightroom, Illustrator, InDesign Updated to Fully Utilise Apple's M1 Processor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com