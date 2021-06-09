Realme C21Y could launch in Vietnam soon and ahead of its launch, an online retailer listing shows the specifications for the phone. The tipster who shared the listing claims Realme C21Y will be the company's first phone to run on Android (Go edition). The phone has been listed with a triple rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie shooter. It has an HD+ display and slim bezels on the sides with a thicker chin. It also has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Tipster Chun (@chunvn8888) tweeted that Realme C21Y will launch in Vietnam soon and will be the first Realme phone to run Go Edition of Android, particularly Android 11 (Go edition). Along with this, the tipster shared a listing of the phone on Vietnamese website thegioididong.com. It shows all the specifications for Realme C21Y along with two colour options — Black and Blue. However, it doesn't show any pricing details.

Realme C21Y specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21Y runs Android 11 as per the listing on the retailer website but the tipster claims it runs Android 11 (Go edition). The listing shows that the phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 420 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, Realme C21Y comes with the octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC and Mali-G52 GPU with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. This seems to be the only configuration the phone comes in.

In terms of optics, Realme C21Y packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the phone carries a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a notch. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer, among others. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back of Realme C21Y.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 194 grams.

It should be noted that Realme has not officially shared any information on Realme C21Y yet, so this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.