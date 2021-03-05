Realme C21 was launched in Malaysia on Thursday. The budget phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. It has launched in two colour options with a gradient finish and has a waterdrop-style notch. The Reamle C21 has a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module that sits on the top left corner. The phone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme C21 price, sale

The new Realme C21 is priced in Malaysia at MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour options – Cross Black and Cross Blue. It is already up for buying on Lazada retail site. There is no clarity for now about the India launch of the Realme C21.

Realme C21 specifications

The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a dual-SIM slot. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and internal storage is listed to be 32GB. There's a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

The triple rear camera setup on the Realme C21 includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's a rear fingerprint scanner on the Realme C21. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger bundled inside the box. Connectivity options include a MicroUSB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm. Sensors on board include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.