Technology News
loading

Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 March 2021 10:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C21 is powered by the Helio G35 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme C21 has a rear fingerprint sensor
  • The phone has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion
  • Realme C21 launched in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options

Realme C21 was launched in Malaysia on Thursday. The budget phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. It has launched in two colour options with a gradient finish and has a waterdrop-style notch. The Reamle C21 has a triple camera setup at the back inside a square-shaped module that sits on the top left corner. The phone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme C21 price, sale

The new Realme C21 is priced in Malaysia at MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 8,900) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The phone comes in two colour options – Cross Black and Cross Blue. It is already up for buying on Lazada retail site. There is no clarity for now about the India launch of the Realme C21.

Realme C21 specifications

The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a dual-SIM slot. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with an 89.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone packs 3GB of RAM and internal storage is listed to be 32GB. There's a dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

The triple rear camera setup on the Realme C21 includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a third 2-megapixel monochrome lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera inside a waterdrop-style notch with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's a rear fingerprint scanner on the Realme C21. The phone packs a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger bundled inside the box. Connectivity options include a MicroUSB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and more. The Realme C21 weighs 190 grams and measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm. Sensors on board include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C21

Realme C21

Display 6.50-inch
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C21, Realme C21 Price, Realme C21 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y31s Standard Edition With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  3. Jio Reportedly Developing Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Support
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  5. How to Watch Road Safety World Series T20 Livestream in India
  6. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Arrives With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  9. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report
  3. Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4
  4. YouTube Removes Five Myanmar Military-Run TV Channels From Platform After Coup
  5. Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition
  6. Twitter Reportedly Working on ‘Undo Send’ Timer for Tweets
  7. Road Safety World Series T20: India Team, Full Schedule, and How to Watch Livestream
  8. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dual-Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com