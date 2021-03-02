Technology News
Realme C21 Set to Launch on March 5, 5,000mAh Battery Teased

The company says Realme C21 can last for up to 47 days on standby.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 2 March 2021 17:38 IST
Realme C21 may come with 2.4GHz WiFi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity

Highlights
  • Realme C21 is tipped to support 10W charging
  • The phone is expected to run on Realme UI 1.0
  • Realme C21 India launch date is not known

Realme C21 is all set to launch on March 5. The phone is arriving first in the Malaysian market, and the teaser poster published on social media also confirms that it will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme C21 is a successor to the Realme C20 that launched in January this year. While the batter specifications remain the same between the two models, its safe to speculate that the upcoming Realme C21 sill see upgrades in camera and processor when compared to its predecessor.

The company took to its Malaysian Facebook page to announce the arrival of the Realme C21 in the market. The phone is all set to launch in Malaysia this Friday, March 5. The teaser poster gives us a glimpse of the internals of the phone. The battery capacity is teased to be at 5,000mAh and the company notes the Realme C21 can last for up to 47 days on standby.

Furthermore, the post claims that with just five percent battery charge on Realme C21, users can operate 1.43 hours of WhatsApp, 4.78 hours of Spotify, and 1.36 hours of YouTube. Realme looks to unveil details of the phone at 12am midnight on March 5. Apart from this, there is little else that we know of the phone, and the company should unveil pricing and detailed specifications, including design later this week.

Realme C21 was recently spotted on an Indonesian Telecom site with the model number RMX3201, hinting at its launch in Indonesia as well. The same model number has also been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site. Realme C21 is tipped to support 10W charging and may come with 2.4GHz WiFi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The phone is expected to run on Realme UI 1.0, based on Android 10. There is no official word on when this phone will launch in the Indian market.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala
