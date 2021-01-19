Technology News
Realme C21 Tipped to Launch Soon, Spotted on Indonesian Telecom Certification Site

The phone is tipped to have been spotted on the certification site with model number RMX3201.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 January 2021 12:20 IST
Realme C21 pricing and key specification details are not known

Highlights
  • Realme C21 is expected to run on Android 10 software
  • The phone has been spotted on multiple certification sites
  • Realme C21 was also spotted on NBTC certification site

Realme C21 is tipped to have been spotted on the Indonesian Telecom site, hinting that it could launch soon. The phone was spotted on several certification sites earlier, including India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This suggests that the Realme C21 will also launch in India as well as other global markets. The pricing and specifications of the Realme C21 are not known yet, but since it is expected to be a part of the Realme ‘C' series, the phone should have modest specifications and a budget-friendly price tag.

Tipster Mukul Sharma claims to have spotted the Realme C21 on the Indonesian Telecom site with the model number RMX3201. The site doesn't offer any details about the design of the phone or its specifications, but it suggests that the phone is close to being launched. The same model number has also been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site, as reported by MySmartPrice, with the moniker Realme C21.

The Realme C21 is tipped to support 10W charging and may come with support for 2.4GHz WiFi 802.11 b/g/n. The phone is expected to run on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. Judging by the moniker, the Realme C21 is expected to be a successor to the Realme C11 launched last year.

There is very little information known about the Realme C21 so far, but more leaks can be expected in the coming weeks that offer details about the phone's design and specifications. Last month, a Realme ‘C' series phone with the model number RMX3063 was also spotted on NBTC certification site. This model is speculated to be called the Realme C20, and has previously been listed on India's BIS certification website as well as the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site with a 5,000mAh battery. It is clear that Realme is working on multiple ‘C' series models that can be expected to launch soon.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

