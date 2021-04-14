Technology News
Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme C21 will be available for purchase in two distinct variants.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 April 2021 07:30 IST
Realme C21 to Go on First Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C21 was launched in India alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C25 last week

Highlights
  • Realme C21 carries a starting price of Rs. 7,999
  • The Realme phone has two colour options
  • Realme C21 offers up to 64GB of onboard storage

Realme C21 sale begins in India today, Wednesday (April 14). The Realme phone was launched alongside the Realme C20 and the Realme C25 in the country last week. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and offers triple rear cameras. The Realme C21 also offers a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone comes with a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Other key highlights of the Realme C21 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and preloaded Super Nightscape and AI Portrait modes. The Redmi C21 competes against the likes of Redmi 9, Poco C3, and Vivo Y12s.

Realme C21 price in India, sale offers

Realme C21 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 8,999. It comes in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options and will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) today through Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainline retail channels.

Sale offers on the Realme C21 include a flat Rs. 300 MobiKwik cashback for customers purchasing via the Realme.com site. On Flipkart, you'll get a 5 percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The online marketplace is also offering an exchange discount in lieu of your old smartphone.

Realme C21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, the Realme C21 has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Realme has offered up to 64GB of onboard storage on the Realme C21 that is expandable via a microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone also has usual connectivity options that include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme C21 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Besides, the phone measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme C21 price in India, Realme C21 specifications, Realme C21, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
