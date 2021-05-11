Technology News
Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C20A carries a price tag of BDT 8,990 (roughly Rs. 7,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 May 2021 17:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Bangladesh

Realme C20A is essentially a rebadged Realme C20

Highlights
  • Realme C20A has debuted in Bangladesh
  • The Realme phone comes in a single variant
  • Realme C20A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Realme C20A has been launched in Bangladesh. The new smartphone is essentially a rebranded Realme C20 that was launched in January. This means that it comes with a 20:9 display and a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Realme C20A also carries a single camera sensor at the back as well as front. Further, the Realme phone offers a dedicated microSD card slot as well as a waterdrop-style display. Realme C20A comes in two distinct colour options to choose from.

Realme C20A price, availability

Realme C20A price has been set at BDT 8,990 (roughly Rs. 7,800) for the single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colours and will be available for purchase in Bangladesh. It is unclear whether it will be launched in other countries as well. The phone isn't likely to come to the markets where Realme C20 is already available as both have the same list of specifications.

Realme C20 was launched in India in April at Rs. 6,999.

Realme C20A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C20A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM. For photos and videos, Realme C20A has an 8-megapixel camera on the back, along with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Realme C20A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. Realme C20A measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C20A

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme C20A Price, Realme C20A Specifications, Realme C20A, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
