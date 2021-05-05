Technology News
Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Teased by the Company

Realme C20A will be a tweaked version of the Realme C20 that was launched in India earlier last month.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 May 2021 14:01 IST
Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6.5-Inch Display Teased by the Company

Photo Credit: Facebook/ @realmeBD

Realme C20A will be offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Realme C20A does not have a release date yet
  • The phone will join the Realme C20 that launched in India last month
  • Realme C20A has been confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C20A design, colours, and a few specifications have been teased by the company on its Bangladesh Facebook page. The phone will likely be next in line after the just launched Realme C11 (2021). The company previously teased the Realme C20A with a poster that said it is coming soon with a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the company has shared a short video showing off the phone hands-on. It has a notch for the selfie camera and a thick chin as well.

Realme posted a short video on its Bangladesh Facebook page teasing the upcoming Realme C20A. The video shows the design of the phones, its colours, display size, SoC, and the battery capacity. The Realme C20A has a notch for the selfie camera and what seems to be a single rear camera housed in a square module. The phone features a 6.5-inch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. There are thick bezels on all sides, especially the chin. The Realme C20A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be offered in grey and blue colours.

Realme C20A teaser inline realme

Realme C20A will feature a 6.5-inch notched display
Photo Credit: Facebook/ @realmeBD

The Realme C20A is expected to be a tweaked version of the Realme C20 that was launched in India last month. It seems to have the same design as the Realme C20 and the upcoming phone could share some specifications with the Realme C20 as well. Both phones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and feature 6.5-inch notched displays. They also have 5,000mAh batteries. There may be some differences in the camera setups. The Realme C20 features a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/2.0 lens and a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

Realme has not shared the release date for the Realme C20A yet and the phone will be unveiled in Bangladesh first. It is unclear if it will be released in other regions as well. The company launched the Realme C20, Realme C21, and the Realme C25 in India earlier in April and it is likely that the Realme C20A will come to the Indian market as well.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C20A

Realme C20A

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Vineet Washington
Signal Says Banned From Facebook Ads After Attempting to Run Honest Ad Campaign on Instagram
iPhone 13 Pro Max Hands-on Video Suggests Smaller Notch, Substantially Increased Cameras

