Realme C20A Teased to Launch Soon; Realme C11 (2021) Allegedly Appears on Geekbench

Realme C20A has been teased by Realme Bangladesh on Facebook.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 May 2021 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Bangladesh

Realme C20A is expected to debut as a tweaked version of Realme C20

  • Realme C20A teaser reveals its display size and battery capacity
  • Realme is launching the new phone around Eid
  • Realme C11 (2021) has allegedly appeared online as RMX3231

Realme C20A is set to come next in the company's C series after the Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. The new smartphone has been teased to launch in Bangladesh soon. Meanwhile, some specifications of the Realme C20A have been revealed on social media. It is expected to come as a tweaked version of the Realme C20. Separately, the Realme C11 (2021) has allegedly appeared on benchmark site Geekbench with specification details. The smartphone is likely to come as the successor to the Realme C11 that was last year.

The Facebook page of Realme Bangladesh has posted a teaser about the Realme C20A. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, as per the company's details posted on the social network. Both the display size and battery capacity of the Realme C20A are identical to the Realme C20 that was launched in India last month. A teaser image has also been released on Facebook that says the phone is “coming soon”.

Realme has not provided any certain details about the launch of the Realme C20A. However, the Facebook post does suggest that the launch will take place around Eid that is expected to take place on May 13.

We can safely expect the company to reveal further details about the Realme C20A in the coming days.

In addition to the Realme C20A, the Chinese company appears to have the Realme C11 (2021) in the works. There are not any official details about the smartphone, though it is speculated to be in development with a model number RMX3231.

The model number appeared on Geekbench that suggests it will run on Android 11 and offer at least 2GB of RAM. The Realme C11 was launched last year with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It, however, had Android 10 and did not receive an update to Android 11.

In the recent past, the Realme phone with the model number RMX3231 appeared on certification sites including India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). The phone also surfaced on the Federal Communications Commission (US FCC) site with details such as Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Android 11, and 190 grams of weight.

Realme C20A, Realme C11 2021, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended After 'Hateful, Abusive' Tweet
