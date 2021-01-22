Technology News
Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C20 comes with a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 January 2021 17:12 IST
Realme C20 is listed to support a 3.5mm audio jack

Highlights
  • Realme C20 comes with a Micro-USB port
  • Realme C20 comes in Blue and Gray colour options
  • The phone has launched in the Vietnamese market

Realme C20 has launched as the latest smartphone from the company. The phone has been introduced in the Vietnamese market and it comes with an ultra-affordable price tag and entry-level specifications. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes with a large 5,000mAh battery. The Realme C20 supports a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth 5.1. There is a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera on board for selfies and video chats.

Realme C20 price, sale

The new Realme C20 has been launched in Vietnam at a price of VND 2,490,000 (roughly Rs. 7,800). The phone comes in Blue and Gray colour options. At the time of writing, there is no clarity on whether this phone will be launched in other global markets or not.

Realme C20 specifications

The Realme C20 has entry-level hardware. The phone also runs on Realme UI based on the dated Android 10. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. There's 32GB of onboard storage with the option to expand it further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme C20 features a waterdrop-style display notch and a slight chin at the bottom. The phone has a square-shaped module at the back with a single sensor and a flash. For photos and videos, the Realme C20 comes with a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/2.0 lens on top and an LED flash alongside. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. As for battery, the Realme C20 packs a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone also includes a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

