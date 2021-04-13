Technology News
Realme C20 packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging capabilities.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 13 April 2021 07:00 IST
Realme C20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme C20 will be available to purchase today
  • Realme is offering Rs. 200 off for the first million customers
  • Realme C20 is offered in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours

Realme C20 is all set to go on its first sale in India today, April 13. The smartphone was launched on April 8 alongside Realme C21 and Realme C25. Realme C20 will be available through Realme's official website as well as Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. For optics, it has a single camera on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support.

Realme C20 price in India, availability

Realme C20 will be available for purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart. The sale will go live at 12pm (noon). The phone is priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB storage model but will be available for Rs. 6,799 as the company is offering Rs. 200 off for the first million customers. Additionally, customers can also get a cashback of Rs. 250 when purchasing the smartphone using MobiKwik and Rs. 75 on using Freecharge on the official website.

Flipkart customers will get an additional 5 percent cashback on using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Also, Flipkart is offering the phone with no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,134 per month. It is being offered in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colour options.

Realme C20 specifications

The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It has 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It features a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support.

For connectivity, it has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Realme C20, Realme C20 Price in India, Realme C20 Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Apple TV Set-Top Box With Integrated HomePod Speaker and Video Conferencing Camera Said to Be in the Works
Huawei Plans to Invest $1 Billion on Electric Vehicles and Smart Cars Amid US Sanctions

