Realme C20 Moniker Tipped Through NBTC Certification Site

Another phone with model number RMX3063 may also belong to Realme C20 series.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 December 2020 19:47 IST
Realme C20 carries model number RMX3061

Highlights
  • Realme C20 could be an entry-level smartphone
  • A phone with model number RMX3063 was spotted on US FCC website
  • It is seen sporting a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C20 has received certification from Thailand's NBTC authority, showing the possible moniker of the smartphone that carries model number RMX3061. The listing, however, does not reveal any other information. It is speculated to be an entry-level smartphone. Another Realme handset with model number RMX3063 is reportedly believed to belong to the same Realme C20 series. The smartphone with RMX3063 model number has previously surfaced on India's BIS regulatory body website as well as the US FCC certification site, showing a 5,000mAh battery.

According to the listing on NBTC authority of Thailand, the smartphone with model RMX3061 will be called Realme C20. The listing does not reveal any other information apart from confirming the name of the smartphone. Another Realme smartphone, with model number RMX3063, reportedly belongs to the same Realme C20 series but is likely to have a different moniker. A report by MySmartPrice linked both these smartphones, claiming that these belong to the same series. Interestingly, both these phones have been approved by India's BIS regulatory body, as per a tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma.

The smartphone with model number RMX3063 was previously spotted on the FCC website. The listing shared a sketch, revealing that the phone may have a triple rear camera setup placed within a square-shaped camera module on the top left corner of the back panel. The phone is also listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery that is rated with a real capacity of 4,880mAh. Connectivity options on the Realme phone may include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and GPS.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme C20, Realme C20 Specifications
