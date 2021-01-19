Technology News
loading

Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch

Realme C20 price has been tipped to be VND 2,690,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2021 15:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: FPT Shop

Realme C20 appears to have a single 8-megapixel rear camera sensor

Highlights
  • Realme C20 has been listed on FPT Shop site
  • The Realme phone surfaces in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant
  • Realme C20 has been listed in Blue and Gray colours

Realme C20 price and specifications have been tipped by a Vietnamese online retailer. The listing also accompanies marketing images showing the unannounced Realme phone. The images suggest that the Realme C20 would feature a waterdrop-style display and come with a single rear camera in a square-shaped housing. The Realme C20 is listed to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The Realme C20 is yet to be announced by the company.

Vietnamese retailer FPT Shop has leaked the price and specifications of the Realme C20, as first reported by Android-focussed blog Playfuldroid. The moniker of the phone last month appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification website.

Realme C20 price (expected)

The Realme C20 price has been listed on the FPT Shop site as VND 2,690,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also appears to have two Blue and Gray colour options.

Realme C20 specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the FPT Shop site has listed the Realme C20 with Android 10 and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with a IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme C20 is listed to have a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back with an f/2.0 lens on top and an LED flash alongside. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme C20 listing suggests a 5,000mAh battery, as well as 32GB of onboard storage expandable with a microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone also includes a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as per the listing.

The company is yet to share details about the Realme C20. But its online listing suggests that it could be officially announced soon.

Realme already has a few models in its affordable C-series. These include Realme C3, Realme C11, Realme C12, and Realme C15. The company also launched a 4GB RAM variant of the Realme C12 in India earlier today.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C20

Realme C20

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G35
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme C20 price, Realme C20 specifications, Realme C20, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Asked to Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy by MeitY
Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Nord N10 Is the First OnePlus Phone to Get January Android Security Patch
  3. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
  5. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  6. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Goes Live: Best Deals and Offers Today
  8. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  9. Realme C12 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Elan TWS Earbuds With Environmental Noise Cancelling Technology Launched in India
  2. Vivo X60 Pro+ Pre-Bookings Begin, Tipped to Sport 48-Megapixel Ultrawide Camera
  3. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Tipped by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch
  4. WhatsApp Asked to Withdraw Changes to Privacy Policy by MeitY
  5. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers, Up to 500 Nits Brightness Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y20G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Teardown Suggests Easy Reparability, Difficult Battery Removal
  8. Acer True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Launched in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  9. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Start Receiving Android Security Patch: Report
  10. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com