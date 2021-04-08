Technology News
  • Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 With 20:9 Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C20 price in India is set at Rs. 6,999, while Realme C21 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 7,999 and Realme C25 starts at Rs. 9,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 April 2021 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C25 is the most superior option in the range, with a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme C20 and Realme C21 both have a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme C25 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC
  • New Realme phones will be available online via Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 were launched in India on Thursday. All three Realme C-series phones were launched in other countries earlier this year, and come with a waterdrop-style display notch. As for makes them distinctive from each other, the Realme C20 has a single rear camera, while the Realme C21 and Realme C25 offer triple rear cameras. The Realme C25 also carries a 6,000mAh battery to offer a superior package over the Realme C20 and Realme C21 that both have a 5,000mAh battery. Read on to know the Realme C20, Realme C21, and the Realme C25 price in India and specifications.

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 price in India

Realme C20 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,799 for the first one million customers. In contrast, the Realme C21 comes with a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Realme C25, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Realme C20 comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours, whereas the Realme C21 has Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options and the Realme C25 features Watery Blue and Watery Grey hues.

In terms of availability, the Realme C20 will go on sale from 12pm (noon) on April 13, while the Realme C21 and Realme C25 will be available from April 14 and April 16, respectively. All three phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and major retail stores.

Notably, the Realme C20 debuted in Vietnam in January with a price tag of VND 2,490,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the 2GB + 32GB model, while the Reame C21 was initially launched in Malaysia at MYR 499 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 3GB + 32GB option and the Realme C25 first arrived in Indonesia with a price tag of IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

Realme C20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C20 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, there is a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.0 lens and an LED flash. The Realme C20 also has a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front that comes along an f/2.2 lens.

realme c20 image Realme C20

Realme C20 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display
Photo Credit: Realme

 

In terms of storing content, the Realme C20 has 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with the 5,000mAh battery along with reverse charging support. Besides, it measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme C21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with a f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

realme c21 image Realme C21

Realme C21 comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Realme has provided 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme C21 packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. The phone measures 165.2x76.4x8.9mm and weighs 190 grams.

Realme C25 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM as standard. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. You'll also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

On the storage part, the Realme C25 has 64GB and 128GB versions that both support expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back.

The Realme C25 packs the 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and weighs 209 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Realme C20 price in India, Realme C20 specifications, Realme C20, Realme C21 specifications, Realme C21, Realme C25 price in India, Realme C25 specifications, Realme C25, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
