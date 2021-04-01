Technology News
Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 India Launch Set for April 8: Expected Price, Specifications

Flipkart has listed Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 on its site to suggest their online availability shortly after the official launch.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2021 12:42 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realmeIndia

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India launch details have been officially posted on social media

Highlights
  • Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India launch has been announced
  • Realme C20 and Realme C21 will come with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • Realme C25 comes with a 48-megapixel primary camera

Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India launch is set for April 8, the company announced on Thursday. The launch will take place virtually via Realme's social media channels. While Realme C20 debuted in Vietnam in January, Realme C21 and Realme C25 were launched last month in Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively. All three Realme phones carry a waterdrop-style display notch. Being the most premium option in the new range, the Realme C25 comes with triple rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 6,000mAh battery. The Realme C21 and Realme C20 pack 5,000mAh batteries.

The Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25 India launch will be held on April 8 at 12:30pm. Realme has sent a media invite for the launch and also posted the details on its social media accounts. Flipkart has also listed all three phones on its site, suggesting their online availability soon after the launch.

Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 price in India (expected)

There's no information on the India pricing of Realme C20, Realme C21, and Realme C25. However, since all three phones have been launched in other markets, we can roughly estimate their expected prices in India. The Realme C20 was launched in Vietnam at VND 2,490,000, which comes to roughly Rs. 7,900. The Realme C21 went on sale in Malaysia for MYR 499, which translates to approximately Rs. 8,800. And the Realme C25 was recently launched in Indonesia at IDR 2,299,000 (roughly Rs. 11,600).

Realme C20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C20 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM. The phone has a single 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back, along with an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It comes with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a microSD card (up to 256GB). The Realme C20 packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a Micro-USB port.

Realme C21 specifications

Just like the Realme C20, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C21 also runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Realme C21 has 32GB of onboard storage with microSD card support and carries a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Realme C25 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C25 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The Realme C25 comes with up to 128GB of internal storage and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C20 price in India, Realme C20 specifications, Realme C20, Realme C21 price in India, Realme C21 specifications, Realme C21, Realme C25 price in India, Realme C25 specifications, Realme C25, Realme, Flipkart
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
PUBG Lite Is Going Dark, to End Service and Player Support by May 29
