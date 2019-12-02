Realme C2 has started receiving its December 2019 OTA update in India, and it brings along the November security patch amongst other changes. The latest update with version number RMX1941EX_11_A.20 also delivers a fix for a touch issue on the phone apart from the Android security patch. This update comes more than a month after the smartphone received the previous software version. The last update by the company brought October 2019 Android security patch as well as Dark Mode and an updated charging animation setting for the phone.

Realme announced in its forum post that the update for Realme C2 will have a staged rollout to ensure stability. It will be made available to a limited number of users, in the beginning, to ensure there are no critical bugs. A comprehensive rollout will start in a few days if no bugs are found. As we mentioned, the Realme C2 December 2019 OTA update brings the November security patch as well as a fix for a touch responsiveness issue.

Meanwhile, Oppo has unveiled its new custom skin ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 in India. Realme smartphones will also be getting a more customised version of ColorOS 7, due in the first quarter of 2020. According to the roadmap revealed by Realme, Realme C2 will receive its ColorOS 7 update sometime in Q3 2020.

Realme C2 specifications

To recall, Realme C2 was launched in India in April this year running ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Realme C2 powered by is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with up to 3GB of RAM. In terms of the cameras, the phone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a secondary 2-megapixel sensor in the rear. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera.