Technology News
loading

Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, Other New Features

The notification centre style has also been redesigned, and a new date and weather widget has been added.

By | Updated: 30 September 2019 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, Other New Features

Realme C2 was launched in April this year

Highlights
  • The Realme C2 update is rolling out in a staged manner
  • The update brings a customizable data consumed reminder feature
  • It also brings an optimized lock screen clock widget design

Realme C2 users are receiving a new update, and it brings the September 2019 security patch, adds Google Digital Wellbeing in Settings, redesigns the notification centre, optimises the lock screen clock widget design, and more. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, and all users will not get it right away. To recall, Realme C2 was launched in India in April this year, and it sports a diamond cut design back panel, a Helio P22 SoC, a dual rear camera setup, and a 19.5:9 display panel.

The company announced the rollout of the new update for Realme C2 users, on the forums page. The version number for this update is RMX1941EX_11.A.17 and its rolling out over-the-air. Realme explains, “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.”

Users can check for the Realme C2 update manually in Settings, and download it using a strong Wi-Fi connection. Ensure that the phone has enough battery life, or keep the phone on charging while you update to the latest version.

As for the changelog, the Realme C2 update brings along the September 2019 Android security patch, just as the month is about to end. It also adds a manual lock feature that triggers when you long press the power button. The update brings the ability to create a manual limit to the network speed of hotspot connected device, a dedicated page to display the data consumed by connected devices, and a customizable data consumed reminder feature.

The Realme C2 update also adds Digital Wellbeing in Settings, an optimized lock screen clock widget design, a new date and weather widget, and an optimized Smart Assistant interface. The notification centre style has also been redesigned, and a new swipe left or right function to remove the message prompt after receiving the message has also been added.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C2, Realme C2 Update, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, Other New Features
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  3. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store
  4. Xiaomi's Diwali With Mi Sale Kicks Off: Check Offers on Phones, TVs, More
  5. The Best TV Shows on Hotstar in India
  6. Spider-Man to Keep Swinging in Marvel Cinematic Universe
  7. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C2 Update Brings September Security Patch, Digital Wellbeing, Other New Features
  2. Elon Musk Unveils New Mars Rocket Prototype, Expects Missions in Months
  3. Redmi 8A to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. iPad (2019) to Go on Sale in India Starting October 4, Apple Site Shows
  5. Realme XT Now on Open Sale via Flipkart, Realme.com Until October 4: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  6. Vivo U10 Now on Sale in India via Amazon, Vivo E-Store: Price, Specifications, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Now on Sale via Amazon, Samsung Online Store: Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, More
  9. LG G8s ThinQ With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Diwali With Mi Sale Brings Discounts, Offers on Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.