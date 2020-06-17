Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth

Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced the company's plan in his latest AskMadhav episode on YouTube.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 June 2020 17:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth returned with AskMadhav after two months

Highlights
  • Realme C2 will get Android 10-based Realme UI in September
  • Realme Band will receive new watchfaces soon
  • Realme TV is currently available in two screen sizes

Realme will likely launch the 55-inch variant of the newly unveiled Realme Smart TV next month, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth indicated in his latest AskMadhav – the company's video Q&A series on YouTube – episode. Sheth in the episode also revealed the company's future plans in India that includes the launch of a wireless charger in June. The Realme India CEO further said that Realme C2, launched in April 2019, will receive the Android 10-based Realme UI update in September. The Realme Band will too receive new features via an over-the-air (OTA) update, the episode revealed.

The latest AskMadhav episode returned nearly two months after the last episode published on YouTube. Realme India CEO began by saying the company is trying its best to bring the latest Realme smartphones to both online and offline channels amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sheth was referring to smartphones including Realme Narzo 10 series and Realme 6 Pro in India.

The episode further revealed that the Realme C2 smartphone users in the country would receive the Android 10-based Realme UI update in September. The Realme India CEO also announced that Realme phones including Realme 1, Realme 2, and Realme U1 are not eligible for Realme UI.

Realme Smart TV, Realme Wireless Charger

Moving to Realme Smart TV, Sheth in the video says the company will announce more about the 55-inch Realme Smart TV next month. Realme launched the Realme Smart TV in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch last month and the 55-inch model may come out in July. The company is also going to a launch a wireless charging in the coming days. Moreover, the Realme Band will get new watchfaces "very soon." Recently, Realme Band in India started receiving a new update that brought music controls, heart rate reminders, and stopwatch to the fitness band.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Madhav Sheth, AskMadhav, Realme Smart TV, Realme Band, Realme C2, Realme UI, Realme wireless charger
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support

Related Stories

Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  5. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
  9. Oppo Find X2 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Linksys Brings Its Cheapest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  2. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
  3. BSNL Now Offers Up to Rs. 50 Credit as Talktime Loan: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website
  5. Dropbox Announces Password Manager, Vault, and More New Features to 'Manage Work and Home'
  6. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. PlayStation 5 'Radical' Special Editions Teased by Company Executive in Now Deleted Post
  8. Facebook Aims to Help US Voters, but Won't Block Trump Misinformation
  9. Google Meet Tab Coming Soon to Gmail App for Android and iOS
  10. Acer One 14 With Intel Pentium Gold Processor, 14-Inch Display Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com