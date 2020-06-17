Realme will likely launch the 55-inch variant of the newly unveiled Realme Smart TV next month, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth indicated in his latest AskMadhav – the company's video Q&A series on YouTube – episode. Sheth in the episode also revealed the company's future plans in India that includes the launch of a wireless charger in June. The Realme India CEO further said that Realme C2, launched in April 2019, will receive the Android 10-based Realme UI update in September. The Realme Band will too receive new features via an over-the-air (OTA) update, the episode revealed.

The latest AskMadhav episode returned nearly two months after the last episode published on YouTube. Realme India CEO began by saying the company is trying its best to bring the latest Realme smartphones to both online and offline channels amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sheth was referring to smartphones including Realme Narzo 10 series and Realme 6 Pro in India.

The episode further revealed that the Realme C2 smartphone users in the country would receive the Android 10-based Realme UI update in September. The Realme India CEO also announced that Realme phones including Realme 1, Realme 2, and Realme U1 are not eligible for Realme UI.

Realme Smart TV, Realme Wireless Charger

Moving to Realme Smart TV, Sheth in the video says the company will announce more about the 55-inch Realme Smart TV next month. Realme launched the Realme Smart TV in two sizes - 32-inch and 43-inch last month and the 55-inch model may come out in July. The company is also going to a launch a wireless charging in the coming days. Moreover, the Realme Band will get new watchfaces "very soon." Recently, Realme Band in India started receiving a new update that brought music controls, heart rate reminders, and stopwatch to the fitness band.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.