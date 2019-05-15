Realme C2 went up for its first sale today, and the company has now announced the next sale date will be Friday, May 17. To recall, the Realme C2 was launched alongside the Realme 3 Pro late last month, and is the latest budget smartphone in the company's lineup. The Realme C2's first flash sale was announced for Wednesday, May 14, and upon its completion, the company announced its next sale date. Read on for more details about the Realme C2 price in India, sale dates, and specifications.

Realme C2 price in India, sale dates

The Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB/ 16GB variant, while its 3GB/ 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the official Realme website. It was launched alongside the Realme 3 Pro last month. As we mentioned, the first sale was May 15, as part of Flipkart's ongoing Big Shopping Days Sale, and following its completion, Realme tweeted that the next sale will be held on Friday, May 17. Also this week, Realme had announced the third and fourth sale dates of the smartphone, which are May 24, and May 31, with the company appearing to be setting up a weekly flash sale on Fridays.

Thank you for your fantastic response on the first sale of #realmeC2! In case you missed it, get ready for next sale at 12 Noon, 17th May on @Flipkart and https://t.co/reDVoAlOE1.#DeshKaRealChoice pic.twitter.com/bnKkyXZhw0 — realme (@realmemobiles) May 15, 2019

Realme C2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme C2 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a pixel size of 1.12 microns and an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns and an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. There are artificial intelligence (AI) powered features to enhance selfies and an AI Face Unlock.

The Realme C2 has 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

