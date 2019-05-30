Realme C2 will be available for purchase in India tomorrow, once again. Realme is hosting a new flash sale for the smartphone at 12pm (noon) on May 31 via Flipkart and Realme Online Store. The smartphone has already been put on sale multiple times until now since its launch last month. Realme C2 is a budget smartphone and some of the key specifications of the phone are dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone also made its way to our top picks for best phones under Rs. 8,000.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant in the country. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 7,999. Realme is offering the phone in two colours - Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

As we mentioned earlier, Realme will be hosting a flash sale for the Realme C2 via its own website and Flipkart.com. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) on May 31.

As a part of the sale offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at as low as Rs. 1,000 per month on the Realme C2. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are also eligible for receiving a five percent discount (up to Rs. 200).

The Realme website, on the other hand, is giving 10 percent SupeCash cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. The Realme smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme C2 packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

The Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

In other specifications, Realme has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

