Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications

Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 30 May 2019 18:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications

Realme C2 will be offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C2 packs a dual rear camera setup
  • The Realme phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • The phone comes in two storage variants

Realme C2 will be available for purchase in India tomorrow, once again. Realme is hosting a new flash sale for the smartphone at 12pm (noon) on May 31 via Flipkart and Realme Online Store. The smartphone has already been put on sale multiple times until now since its launch last month. Realme C2 is a budget smartphone and some of the key specifications of the phone are dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone also made its way to our top picks for best phones under Rs. 8,000.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB variant in the country. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the phone has been priced at Rs. 7,999. Realme is offering the phone in two colours - Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

As we mentioned earlier, Realme will be hosting a flash sale for the Realme C2 via its own website and Flipkart.com. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) on May 31.

As a part of the sale offers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at as low as Rs. 1,000 per month on the Realme C2. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are also eligible for receiving a five percent discount (up to Rs. 200).

The Realme website, on the other hand, is giving 10 percent SupeCash cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. The Realme smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme C2 packs a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

The Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

In other specifications, Realme has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Realme C2, Realme C2 specifications, Realme C2 price in India, Realme
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
Database Leaks 42.5 Million Records From Chinese Dating Apps: Researcher
Realme C2 to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  2. Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display With a 5.5-Inch Screen Unveiled
  3. How to Watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Online Around the World
  4. Redmi K20 vs Realme X
  5. WhatsApp Now Allows Consecutive Audio Message Playback on Android
  6. Xiaomi Teases New Mi 9 Series Phone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  7. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Announced With Refreshed Design
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Redmi K20 Pro vs Redmi K20: Price, Specifications Compared
  10. Redmi K20 Pro May Soon Get a 12GB RAM Variant, TENAA Listing Tips
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.