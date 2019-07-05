Technology News

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999, directly competing with the freshly launched Redmi 7A.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 03:04 IST
Realme C2 competes directly against Redmi 7A, both priced starting at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Realme C2 will go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme site
  • It will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST
  • The Redmi 7A was launched in India earlier this week

Realme C2 flash sale will be held in India once again today, with the entry-level smartphone being made available to buy at noon via Flipkart and Realme's own website. The timing of the sale is significant, as Realme rival Redmi - the Xiaomi budget brand - just launched the Redmi 7A n the country. The Realme C2 stands as the direct competitor to the Redmi 7A, as it did with the Redmi 6A that launched last year. Read on for details about the Realme C2's sale timings, price in India, offers, and specifications. 

Realme C2 price in India, sale timing, offers

The Realme C2 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM/ 16GB onboard storage, Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and finally, Rs. 7,999 for the top 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. To put that in comparison, the Redmi 7A when it goes on sale next week will be priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,199 for its 2GB/ 16GB and 2GB/ 32GB variants. Bear in mind a Rs. 200 introductory discount is also applicable for the Redmi 7A sales in July.

Offered in Diamond Black and Diamond Blue colour options. the Realme C2 (Review) will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST via Flipkart and Realme.com. In terms of the sale offers, Realme.com will be offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 on Realme C2 purchases using MobiKwik. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering no cost EMI options as well as 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. The Realme smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

A dual rear camera setup is present on the Realme C2, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

The Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

In other specifications, Realme has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
