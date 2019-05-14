Realme C2 is set to go on sale in India on Wednesday, May 15, something the company had revealed at its launch event last month. Realme on Monday additionally announced that alongside the Wednesday sale, the Realme C2 will be available for purchase in the country through two additional sales on May 24 and May 31. The smartphone that was launched last month will be available via Flipkart and the official Realme website. Key highlights of the Realme C2 include its diamond-cut design that has been made using laser-cut technology and a three-layer paintjob. The Realme phone also sports a 19.5:9 display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with up to 3GB of RAM. The Realme C2 comes as a successor to the Realme C1 that debuted in India last year.

Realme C2 price in India, launch offers

The Realme C2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,999. Both options come in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours.

Realme has announced that the first sale of the Realme C2 would take place at 12pm (Noon) on Wednesday, May 15, which falls on the start date of the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The Realme C2's first sale will be conducted through Flipkart and the official Realme website. As we mentioned, Realme announced two other sale dates for the Realme C2 - May 24 and May 31.

On the part of a launch offer, the Realme C2 will come with complete mobile protection offering starting at Rs. 199 during the Flipkart sale. The phone notably competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Redmi 7.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India last month -- alongside the arrival of the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme C2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme C2 flaunts a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a pixel size of 1.12 microns. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a pixel size of 1.75 microns. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The rear camera of the Realme C2 supports slow-motion video recording at 80fps/ 480p. Further, it supports artificial intelligence (AI) powered features to enhance selfies and comes with an AI Face Unlock functionality.

The Realme C2 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the Realme C2 include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.