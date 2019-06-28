Realme C2 will be put on sale once again today. This budget smartphone from Realme will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12pm (noon) in the country. Realme C2 was originally launched in the country back in April this year and it first went on sale in mid-May. The company has since organised multiple flash sales for the smartphone. It is unclear for how long the Chinese smartphone maker plans to continue offering the Realme C2 via flash sales.

Realme C2 price in India, sale time, offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant, which includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The other two storage variants of the smartphone - 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB - can be purchased at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The smartphone will be offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours.

In terms of the sale offers, the Realme C2 buyers will get 15 percent cashback for payments made using MobiKwik on Realme website. Flipkart, on the other hand, will provide no-cost EMI options and 5 percent discount for payments made using Axis Ban Buzz credit card.

The latest flash sale for the Realme C2 coincides with the ongoing Real Leap Days sale being organised by the company on its own e-store and Flipkart. The sale brings discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme U1. Real Leap Days sale is currently live and will continue through June 30.

As we mentioned earlier, the latest Realme C2 flash sale will start at 12pm (noon) at Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColourOS 6 on top. The smartphone houses a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Realme C2 also comes with a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

Among other specifications, you will get up to 32GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

