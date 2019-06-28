Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C2 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme C2 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme C2 is offered in two colours options and three storage variants in the country.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C2 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights
  • Realme C1 was launched in India in April this year
  • The Realme phone first went on sale in May
  • It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera

Realme C2 will be put on sale once again today. This budget smartphone from Realme will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12pm (noon) in the country. Realme C2 was originally launched in the country back in April this year and it first went on sale in mid-May. The company has since organised multiple flash sales for the smartphone. It is unclear for how long the Chinese smartphone maker plans to continue offering the Realme C2 via flash sales.

Realme C2 price in India, sale time, offers

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant, which includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The other two storage variants of the smartphone -  2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB - can be purchased at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. The smartphone will be offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours.

In terms of the sale offers, the Realme C2 buyers will get 15 percent cashback for payments made using MobiKwik on Realme website. Flipkart, on the other hand, will provide no-cost EMI options and 5 percent discount for payments made using Axis Ban Buzz credit card.

The latest flash sale for the Realme C2 coincides with the ongoing Real Leap Days sale being organised by the company on its own e-store and Flipkart. The sale brings discounts on Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C1, and Realme U1. Real Leap Days sale is currently live and will continue through June 30.

As we mentioned earlier, the latest Realme C2 flash sale will start at 12pm (noon) at Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColourOS 6 on top. The smartphone houses a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Realme C2 also comes with a dual rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

Among other specifications, you will get up to 32GB of inbuilt storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4G VoLTE support, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Further reading: Realme C2, Realme C2 price in India, Realme C2 specifications, Realme
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
LG W30 vs Redmi Note 7S: Price in India, Specifications Compared
How to Sync Subtitles in VLC on Mac, PC, iPhone, and Android Mobiles
Realme C2 Set to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  4. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  5. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Open Sale in India Until June 30
  7. Debris From India’s ASAT Missile Test Still in Earth’s Orbit: Astronomer
  8. Xiaomi-Backed Yi Technology Launches Yi Smart Dash Camera in India
  9. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  10. Motorola One Vision Review
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.