Realme C2 will be going on sale once again in India today. The smartphone will be sold via Realme.com and Flipkart at 12pm (noon) IST. This Realme smartphone has already been put on sale multiple times and like all previous sales, the company will likely have limited number of units to sell today. Realme C2 is a budget Android smartphone and comes with features like 6.1-inch HD+ screen, octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, and dual rear camera setup.

Realme C2 price in India, sale timing, offers

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB variants of the phone can be purchased at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. This will be the first time that 2GB + 32GB variant of the phone will be put on sale online. The company had quietly added this storage variant last week when it announced the Realme C2 is now available in brick-and-mortar stores. So, if you are unable to buy the phone in the online flash sales, you can head over to a physical retailer to purchase the smartphone. According to Realme, it is selling Realme C2 via 8,000 offline stores in the country.

The Realme C2 is offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. As we mentioned earlier, the Realme C2 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST at Flipkart and Realme.com.

In terms of the sale offers, Realme.com will be offering 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 on Realme C2 purchases. Additionally, the smartphone buyers will get Jio offers worth Rs. 5,300.

Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering no cost EMI options as well as 5 percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Realme C2 specifications

The dual-SIM Realme C2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) screen and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired up to 3GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel secondary shooter. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Among other specifications, the phone packs 32GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4,000mAh battery, and the usual set of connectivity options.

