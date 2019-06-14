Realme C2 is set to go on sale once again in India today. The budget phone will be available for purchase in the country starting 12pm (noon) IST. Similar to the previous sale rounds, the Realme 2 will be available for a limited period through the latest sale. Realme has offered its ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie on the new model. Other key highlights of the Realme C2 include dual rear camera setup, up to 3GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is available with a price tag of Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. Moreover, the sale will take place at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C2 Review

Sale offers on the Realme C2 include a five percent discount for purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card through Flipkart. Customers buying the smartphone through Realme.com will receive 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using MobiKwik.

To recall, the Realme C2 was launched in India back in April as a successor to the Realme C1. The phone is designed to take on the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Xiaomi's Redmi 7.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme C2 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme C2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone houses a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.