Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C2 to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Realme C2 to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999.

By | Updated: 6 June 2019 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme C2 to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications

Realme C2 is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C2 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • Realme C2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top
  • The new Realme phone packs a 4,000mAh battery

Realme C2 will be put on sale once again in India today. The budget smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12pm (noon). The new Realme phone has already been sold via multiple flash sales since its launch last month. The Realme C2 comes with ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie, dual rear camera setup, up to 3GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. The phone also packs octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and HD+ display.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB base variant. The 3GB + 32GB variant, however, retails at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. As we mentioned earlier, today's flash sale for Realme C2 will take place 12pm (noon) on Flipkart.com and Realme.com.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart will provide a 5 percent discount for purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, whereas Realme.com will provide 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 (Review) runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme C2 packs a dual-rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter as well on the smartphone.

Additionally, the new Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4,000mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Realme C2, Realme C2 price in India, Realme C2 specifications, Realme, Realme India, Flipkart
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon: Price, Specifications
Realme C2 to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Flipkart.com, Realme.com Today: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2.2 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Selfie Notch Launched in India
  2. Canon EOS RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Review
  3. Redmi K20, K20 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India by Mid-July
  4. Xiaomi Launches 'Guaranteed Next-Day Delivery' in Over 150 Cities
  5. Dark Phoenix Is a Disappointing, Forgetful End to This X-Men Run
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  7. Mi 9T Geekbench Listing Suggests It Is a Rebranded Redmi K20
  8. Nokia Smartphone Launch to Be Held in India Today, Here's What to Expect
  9. Nokia 2.2 First Impressions
  10. OnePlus 7 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.