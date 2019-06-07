Realme C2 will be put on sale once again in India today. The budget smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12pm (noon). The new Realme phone has already been sold via multiple flash sales since its launch last month. The Realme C2 comes with ColorOS 6, which is based on Android 9 Pie, dual rear camera setup, up to 3GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery. The phone also packs octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and HD+ display.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB + 16GB base variant. The 3GB + 32GB variant, however, retails at Rs. 7,999. The phone is offered in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. As we mentioned earlier, today's flash sale for Realme C2 will take place 12pm (noon) on Flipkart.com and Realme.com.

In terms of the sale offers, Flipkart will provide a 5 percent discount for purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, whereas Realme.com will provide 10 percent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 for purchases made using MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 (Review) runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22, coupled with up to 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme C2 packs a dual-rear camera setup, which houses a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter as well on the smartphone.

Additionally, the new Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage with a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4,000mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

