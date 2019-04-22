Technology News
Realme C2 With Dual Rear Cameras, AI Selfie Camera, Diamond-Cut Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications

, 22 April 2019
Realme C2 With Dual Rear Cameras, AI Selfie Camera, Diamond-Cut Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

Realme C2 features an HD+ display along with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3

The new Realme phone is designed to take on Redmi 7

Realme C2 will go on sale in India starting May 15

Realme C2 has been officially launched in India. The new phone sports a diamond-cut design that is made with a laser-cut technology and three-layer paintjob. The Realme C2 also sports a dual rear camera setup and features a 19.5:9 display panel. As a successor to the Realme C1 that was launched last year, the Realme C2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with up to 3GB of RAM. The Realme C2 is designed to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Redmi 7. It comes in two storage variants -- with 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage. There is also dedicated microSD card support for storage expansion.

Realme C2 price in India

The Realme C2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options. It will go on sale through Flipkart and the official Realme website. The first sale will begin at 12pm (Noon) on May 15.

Alongside the Realme C2, Realme also introduced the Realme 3 Pro as its new flagship model in India. The phone starts at Rs. 13,999 and offers hardware that includes a 10nm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 4K video support, and up to 6GB RAM along with 128GB storage option.

Realme is aiming to take on the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Redmi 7 with the Realme C2. Notably, while the Galaxy M10 is already available in India with a starting price of Rs. 7,990, the Redmi 7 is expected to launch in India alongside the Redmi Y3 on April 24. The Redmi phone is already on sale in China with a price starting at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,300).

Realme C2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Realme C2 has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a pixel size of 1.12 microns and an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel sensor with a pixel size of 1.75 microns and an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens. There are artificial intelligence (AI) powered features to enhance selfies and an AI Face Unlock.

The Realme C2 has 32GB and 64GB of internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer sensor, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Comments

Realme C2

Realme C2

Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1560 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Realme C2 With Dual Rear Cameras, AI Selfie Camera, Diamond-Cut Design Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Huawei P30 Pro
