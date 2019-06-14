Realme's latest entry-level phone – the Realme C2 - has so far been available only through online channels. The company has announced that the Realme C2 will now be available from offline stores as well starting June 15, which is tomorrow. The two higher-end variants of the Realme C2 will be up for purchase from around 8,000 retail stores across the country tomorrow onwards. The base variant of the phone is priced starting at Rs. 5,999, the same price as listed online, and will be available from authorised brick and mortar stores starting July next month.

In a press release sent out earlier today, Realme revealed that the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variants of the Realme C2 can be purchased via offline stores from June 15 onwards. The base variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, it will be available from offline stores starting July.

As for the pricing, the Realme C2 starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999, at least online. We've reached out for clarity on price of the newly introduced 2GB + 32GB variant. The phone comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The entry-level phone boots ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie.

For photography, the phone relies on a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 lens. Selfies, on the other hand, are handled by a 5-megapixel front camera. The Realme C2 has up to 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot, while the lights are kept on by a 4,000mAh battery.