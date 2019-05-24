Realme C2 is set to go on sale in India again today. The phone will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) IST through the official Realme website and Flipkart. The latest sale round will bring both the Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour variants of the Realme C2. Similarly, customers will get offers such as no-cost EMI and bank discount. The Realme C2, if we look back, was launched in India last month with a starting price of Rs. 5,999. It went on sale for the first time last week, while its second sale was also hosted just a couple of days after the initial arrival.

Realme C2 price in India, sale offers

The Realme C2 price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is priced at Rs. 7,999. As we mentioned, both variants in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options will be available in the sale today that is starting at 12pm (noon) IST. The sale will be conducted on Flipkart and the official Realme website.

Realme C2 Review

To persuade customers, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at as low as Rs. 1,000 per month on the Realme C2. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders are also eligible for receiving a five percent discount (up to Rs. 200). Furthermore, there is a five percent instant discount on EMI with ICICI Bank cards.

The Realme website, on the other hand, is giving 10 percent super cash cashback with a maximum value of up to Rs. 1,000 for customers purchasing the phone through MobiKwik.

Realme C2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and sports a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme C2 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 5-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video chat.

The Realme C2 has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both support storage expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme has provided a rear-mounted traditional fingerprint sensor. Besides, the Realme C2 packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 154.3x73.7x8.5mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.