Realme C2 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Realme Website

Realme C2's first sale was conducted a couple of days ago, and as per the company's sale schedule, the affordable phone is all set to go on sale today as well. The second sale of the Realme C2 in India will start at 12pm (noon) IST and will be conducted via the official Realme website and Flipkart. Both the storage variants of the phone will be up for grabs in the Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options with some offers in tow such as no-cost EMI, banking discount, and assured Mobikwik cashback.

Realme C2 Price in India, sale offers

The base variant of the Realme C2 with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 5,999, while the higher-end version packing 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs. 7,999. As mentioned above, the phone comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colours, both of which will be available in the sale today that kicks off at 12pm (noon) IST on Flipkart and Realme's official website.

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI at Rs. 2,000 per month on the Realme C2, and is also giving an extra 5 percent discount to Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders. On the other hand, buyers who purchase the Realme C2 from the Realme website will be eligible for 15 percent super cash cashback if the payment is made via Mobikwik.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 packs a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The affordable Realme phone packs a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back, while a 5-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.