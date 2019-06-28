Technology News
loading
Realme C2 32GB Storage Variants Go on Open Sale in India Until June 30: Price, Specifications

Realme C2 base variant with 16GB of onboard storage is still being offered via flash sales.

Updated: 28 June 2019 17:03 IST
Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 and goes up to Rs. 7,999

Highlights
  • Realme C2 was launched in the country in April this year
  • The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup
  • The Realme C2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top

Realme has announced it will be selling two storage variants of Realme C2 in open sale until June 30. Both 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB variants of the phone can be purchased via Realme.com and Flipkart. The third storage variant of Realme C2 will continue to be available as a part of flash sales and the next sale for the variant has been scheduled for 8pm today. To recall, Realme C2 was originally launched in the country in April this year.

The company announced the open availability of the two Realme C2 variants in a notification on its official website. Realme has not said anything about the future availability of Realme C2 2GB + 16GB variant right now, except the 8pm sale later today.

Realme C2 price in India

Realme C2 price starts at Rs. 5,999 for the base 2GB + 16GB variant. The 2GB + 32GB and 3GB + 32GB variants have been priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999 respectively. The company offers the smartphone in two colour options – Diamond Blue and Diamond Black.

Meanwhile, Realme is also running a sale on its website and Flipkart – Real Leap Days, which includes deals and discounts on a number of the company's smartphones, including Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, and Realme U1.

Realme C2 specifications

To remind you, Realme C2 sports a 6.1-inch HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.

Other specifications of the smartphone include a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera onboard as well.

You will also get up to 3GB of RAM, up to 32GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot (up to 256GB), 4000mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display6.10-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution720x1560 pixels
Gaurav Shukla
Realme C2 32GB Storage Variants Go on Open Sale in India Until June 30: Price, Specifications
6GB RAM
