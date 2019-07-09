Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has now announced a new Realme Million Days sale in India. As part of this sale, the company will offer two-year warranty on the Realme C2 and a temporary price drop of the Realme 3 Pro. The sale will be held from July 10 to July 12, and these offers have been announced to celebrate the company's milestone of selling over a million units of the Realme C2. The Realme C2 was launched in India in April this year alongside the Realme 3 Pro.

Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the company will conduct a Realme Million Days sale in India from July 10 to July 12. As part of the sale, the Realme C2 will be offered with two years warranty for two days. The offer will be applicable on Flipkart and Realme.com both, and the phone will be available in an open sale manner during the sale period. The Realme C2 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option, Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 7,999. The phone comes in Diamond Blue and Diamond Black colour options.

Additionally, the Realme 3 Pro will be offered with a price cut as well. The 4GB + 64GB model will be priced at Rs. 13,499 which means a price cut of Rs. 500, and the 6GB + 64GB variant will see a price cut of Rs. 1,000 which means it will retail for Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant will also see a price cut of Rs. 1,000, and it will retail for Rs. 15,999 for two days during the sale period. The phone comes in Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple colour options with a gradient finish. It is available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores as well.

Realme C2 specifications

Realme C2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and features a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. The Realme smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

A dual rear camera setup is present on the Realme C2, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

The Realme C2 comes with up to 32GB of onboard storage as well as a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB port.

In other specifications, Realme has provided a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3 Pro runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass that is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 5.

Under the hood, the Realme 3 Pro draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, ticking alongside Adreno 616 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Realme 3 Pro packs a 16-megapixel primary camera (IMX519 sensor) with f/1.7 aperture , paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera (GC5035 sensor) with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. Talking about camera features, the Realme 3 Pro brings support for 960fps super slow motion video recording, Ultra HD mode for capturing 64-megapixel images, and optimised Nightscape among others.

For authentication, the Realme 3 Pro packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the phones features up to 128GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The latest Realme offering's connectivity suite includes Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz+5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The device comes equipped with a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.