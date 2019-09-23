Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro are set to receive discounts of up to Rs. 1,991 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale from September 30. Realme phones such as the Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 5 will also receive discount offers through the Realme website. Similarly, the Realme U1 will be available for purchase with a Rs. 1,000 discount as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. There will also be additional bank discounts and exchange offers on Realme phones, the company announced through a press release. The Flipkart sale ends October 4.

During the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart from September 30, the Realme C2, Realme 5, and Realme 3 Pro will be available with a discount worth Rs. 1,000. There will also be a Rs. 1,000 discount on the prepaid booking of the Realme 5 Pro. Further, the Realme 2 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,991.

Customers purchasing the Realme phones through Flipkart during the festive sale will get an instant 10 percent discount while using Axis Bank debit and credit cards or ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, the Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, and Realme 5 Pro will be available with no-cost EMI options. There will also be Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 299.

Realme will also provide similar discounts through its official website as a part of the Realme Festive Days sale. The Realme website will offer a Rs. 500 cashback in lieu of old phones. The cashback will be provided through Cashify. The customers buying Realme phones through the Realme website will also get no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 500 cashback on ICICI Bank cards, cashbacks worth up to Rs. 2,000 through Paytm UPI, and 10 percent Supercash on MobiKwik up to Rs. 1,500. Furthermore, the company will also offer an additional warranty of one year on Realme phones sold through the Realme website.

Realme Phone Model Existing Price (Rs. ) Discounted Price (Rs. ) Discount (Rs. ) Realme C2 (2GB+32GB) 6,999 5,999 1,000 Realme C2 (3GB +32GB) 7,999 6,999 1,000 Realme 2 Pro 10,990 8,999 1,991 Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) 9,999 8,999 1,000 Realme 5 (4GB + 64GB) 10,999 9,999 1,000 Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 (on prepaid booking) 1,000 Realme 3 Pro 12,999 11,999 1,000 Realme U1 8,999 7,999 1,000

Under Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, the Realme U1 will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. Realme customers will also be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent while using SBI cards.

Realme isn't the only smartphone vendor that has revealed the discount offers on its smartphones ahead of the festive sales. Xiaomi last week announced that during the Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi Note 7S would receive discounted prices. Smartphones such as the Motorola One Vision and Samsung Galaxy S9+ will also get various attractive deals during the forthcoming sale.