Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers

Realme phones will also receive similar discounts through the Realme website as a part of Realme Festive Days sale.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers

Realme 2 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,991

Highlights
  • Realme C2 Realme 5, and Realme 3 Pro will get Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Realme website will offer an additional Rs. 500 exchange discount
  • Realme U1 will also get a Rs. 1,000 discount on Amazon

Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 5 Pro are set to receive discounts of up to Rs. 1,991 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale from September 30. Realme phones such as the Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 5 will also receive discount offers through the Realme website. Similarly, the Realme U1 will be available for purchase with a Rs. 1,000 discount as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. There will also be additional bank discounts and exchange offers on Realme phones, the company announced through a press release. The Flipkart sale ends October 4.

During the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart from September 30, the Realme C2, Realme 5, and Realme 3 Pro will be available with a discount worth Rs. 1,000. There will also be a Rs. 1,000 discount on the prepaid booking of the Realme 5 Pro. Further, the Realme 2 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,991.

Customers purchasing the Realme phones through Flipkart during the festive sale will get an instant 10 percent discount while using Axis Bank debit and credit cards or ICICI Bank credit cards. Similarly, the Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, and Realme 5 Pro will be available with no-cost EMI options. There will also be Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 299.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2019: Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, More Mobile Deals Revealed

Realme will also provide similar discounts through its official website as a part of the Realme Festive Days sale. The Realme website will offer a Rs. 500 cashback in lieu of old phones. The cashback will be provided through Cashify. The customers buying Realme phones through the Realme website will also get no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 500 cashback on ICICI Bank cards, cashbacks worth up to Rs. 2,000 through Paytm UPI, and 10 percent Supercash on MobiKwik up to Rs. 1,500. Furthermore, the company will also offer an additional warranty of one year on Realme phones sold through the Realme website.

Realme Phone Model Existing Price (Rs. ) Discounted Price (Rs. ) Discount (Rs. )
Realme C2 (2GB+32GB) 6,999 5,999 1,000
Realme C2 (3GB +32GB) 7,999 6,999 1,000
Realme 2 Pro 10,990 8,999 1,991
Realme 5 (3GB + 32GB) 9,999 8,999 1,000
Realme 5 (4GB + 64GB) 10,999 9,999 1,000
Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 (on prepaid booking) 1,000
Realme 3 Pro 12,999 11,999 1,000
Realme U1 8,999 7,999 1,000

 

Under Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale, the Realme U1 will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000. Realme customers will also be able to avail an instant discount of 10 percent while using SBI cards.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics

Realme isn't the only smartphone vendor that has revealed the discount offers on its smartphones ahead of the festive sales. Xiaomi last week announced that during the Big Billion Days sale of Flipkart, the Redmi K20 Pro and Redmi Note 7S would receive discounted prices. Smartphones such as the Motorola One Vision and Samsung Galaxy S9+ will also get various attractive deals during the forthcoming sale.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme U1, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed
  2. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Restaurants Losing Customers Post-Zomato Gold Logout, Report Claims
  4. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  5. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Getting Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update
  8. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
  3. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
  5. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  6. SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
  7. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
  8. Lenovo K10 Plus With Snapdragon 632 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support
  10. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 2,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.