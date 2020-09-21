Realme C17 has been launched in Bangladesh and is the latest entrant in Realme's budget friendly C-series. The phone has slim bezels on the top and sides, with a relatively thicker chin. It uses a hole-punch cut out to house the selfie camera and has a quad camera setup on the back. The Realme C17 is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration, and two colour options. It also boasts of a high refresh rate display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor.

Realme C17 price

The Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in two colour options namely, Lake Green and Navy Blue. The Realme C17 will have its first flash sale on September 22 in Bangladesh at 2:30pm local time (2pm IST) for a discounted price of BDT 14,990. It will go on sale nationwide from September 24.

As of now, there is no information on international availability for the Realme C17.

Realme C17 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate, 90 percent screen to body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme C17 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor and Adreno 610 GPU. You get 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme C17 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a black and white f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out placed at the top left corner of the screen.

The Realme C17 comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. Connectivity options include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Speaking of which, the Realme C17 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Sensors on board include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Realme C17 measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

