Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End

Realme C17 was launched in Bangladesh last month with a price tag of BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 13,900).

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 27 October 2020 14:31 IST
Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End

Realme C17 features a quad rear camera setup and 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme C17 could be launching in India late November
  • The smartphone was launched in Bangladesh last month
  • Realme C17 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC

Realme C17 could be launched in India in late November or early December. The smartphone was launched in Bangladesh last month and according to a tipster, will be launched in India within this year, provided there are no last-minute changes. Realme C17 features a quad rear camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 SoC. The tipster also suggested that the smartphone could be launched alongside the Realme X7 series.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted Realme C17's possible launch information. Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in Bangladesh, and it can be speculated that it will be priced similarly in India. The smartphone was launched in Bangladesh in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration and is offered in two colour variants – Lake Green and Navy Blue.

Realme C17 was spotted on Realme India's support page a month ago, hinting at a possible launch soon.

Realme C17 specifications

Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen to body ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Realme UI on top of Android 10. Realme C17 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with a black and white f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in a hole-punch cut out at the top left corner of the screen.

Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, magnetic induction sensor, accelerometer, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C17, Realme C17 india launch, Realme C17 Specifications
