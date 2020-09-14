Realme C17 will make its global debut on September 20, the company has announced. In an Instagram post, the company revealed that the phone will be introduced in Bangladesh first and teased that the display of the phone will have a 90Hz refresh rate. The virtual launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on September 20 (11.30am IST) and it will be streamed via the company's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Realme C17 launch

The Realme C17 will be launched via a virtual event that is scheduled to take place at 12pm (noon) (11.30am IST) on September 20 in Bangladesh. It is a global launch and the livestream will be available on the Chinese company's Facebook and YouTube channels. According to a quick translation of the company's announcement on Instagram, this is the first Realme ‘mid-level premium smartphone' launch in Bangladesh. The Realme C17 is confirmed to get an ‘ultra-smooth display' with 90Hz refresh rate, ‘powerful performance and a stylish design!'. The phone was spotted on Geekbench recently, and the listing showed the phone is being powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Realme C17 specifications

While the company has only revealed that it will come with a 90Hz display, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the alleged specifications of the smartphone. According to images shared by the tipster, the phone will sport a 6.5-inch hole-punch display with 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 600 nits maximum brightness. Under the hood, the phone is claimed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC that is paired with Adreno 610 GPU.

For photography, the phone is said to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 119-degrees field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor for portrait photography. The phone may be launched in Lake Green and Navy Blue colour options. Information about battery, charging tech and fingerprint sensor among others is still not known.

