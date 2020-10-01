Realme C17 has been spotted on Realme India's support page along with several other Realme IoT products, indicating that they could be launched soon. Products like Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2i, Realme 20000mAh Power Bank 2, Realme Smart Bulb, Realme Smart Plus, Realme Smart Camera 360, Realme Watch S, and Realme Selfie Tripod appeared on the support page. The company will be launching Realme 7i along with some other products in India on October 7, but it is unclear if the products spotted on the support page will also make their way to the country on the same day.

Realme C17 and other IoT products can be seen under the ‘Model' category on Realme India's support page. The products were first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Realme will be launching the Realme 7i on October 7, along with the 55-inch SLED 4K TV, and a series of connected devices under its “UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem.” It will also launch the recently unveiled Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, the rumoured Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch and an electric toothbrush at the event.

Realme C17 was recently launched in Bangladesh in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration, and two colour options – Lake Green and Navy Blue. It is priced at BDT 15,990 (roughly Rs. 13,800) in Bangladesh.

Realme C17 specifications

Realme C17 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen to body ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C17 runs Realme UI on top of Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor and Adreno 610 GPU, and comes with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme C17 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel sensor.

Realme C17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also has a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C17 measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

