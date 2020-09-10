Technology News
loading

Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM

Realme C17 will join the recently launched Realme C12 and Realme C15 phones in the company’s portfolio.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 10 September 2020 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM

Realme C15 (above) was launched in August in India

Highlights
  • Realme C17 listing has been spotted on Geekbench 5
  • Listing tips 6GB RAM and Android 10
  • It could be an upcoming addition to the Realme C series

Realme C17, an unannounced Realme phone, has been spotted on Geekbench. Realme has been launching new smartphones at a rather fast pace in the budget segment. The company recently launched the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 as a part of its budget-friendly C series. With the recent spotting of the Realme C17 on Geekbench, the phone is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The Geekbench listing also indicates some of the key specifications of the device, tipping that it will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

The Realme C17 was spotted on Geekbench 5 with RMX2101 as the model number. A device with this model number was also spotted on a certification website earlier that has indicated that it will be sold as the Realme C17. The Geekbench listing tips some of the key specifications of the smartphone. It indicates that the Realme C17 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and get 6GB of RAM onboard. The listing on Geekbench also suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box.

realme c17 rmx2101 geekbench5 gadgets360 Realme C17 RMX2101

The Realme C17 has been spotted on Geekbench 5
Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

Realme recently launched the Realme C12 and the Realme C15 in the budget segment and priced them at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The Realme C17 could be positioned above these two smartphones if it follows the same naming scheme. Realme could also launch a lower RAM variant for the Realme C17 than the one that has been spotted to keep the pricing aggressive for this segment. Realme could also plonk in a bigger 6,000mAh battery in the Realme C17 just like it did with the Realme C12 and Realme C15. But that is speculation at this point.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C17
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Zomato Aims to Go Public by Mid-2021, Now Valued at $3.4 Billion: Report

Related Stories

Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Smartphones Getting Latest Android 11 Beta
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  6. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  7. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  8. Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition Soundbar Launched
  9. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
  10. Oppo F17 Price in India Starts at Rs. 17,990, to Go on Sale September 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C17 Spotted on Geekbench, May Pack Snapdragon 460 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  2. Zomato Aims to Go Public by Mid-2021, Now Valued at $3.4 Billion: Report
  3. Facebook May Have to Stop Moving EU User Data to US
  4. Video Streaming's Significant Carbon Footprint Highlighted in German Study
  5. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 SE Rumoured to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  7. Google’s New Wear OS Update Now Rolling Out to Suunto 7 Android Wearable
  8. Unannounced OnePlus Buds Z Tipped in Latest OxygenOS 11 Beta, 8K 960fps May Be in the Works
  9. Huawei Unveils EMUI 11 With an Enhanced Multi-Tasking Experience
  10. Asteroid 2020 QL2, Bigger Than a Football Field, to Fly by Earth on September 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com