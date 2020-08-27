Technology News
Realme C15 to Go on Its First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme C15 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 August 2020 07:20 IST
Realme C15 will go on sale in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C15 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  • The sale will begin at 12pm (noon)
  • Realme C15 4GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 10,999

Realme C15 is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The phone was launched last week, alongside the Realme C12. The Realme C15 comes with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and is equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The handset has a large 6,000mAh battery and offers up to 64GB of storage. The Realme C15 will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. It is also set to go on sale via offline retailers starting September 3.

Realme C15 price in India, sale

The price of the Realme C15 in the Indian market starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. The phone is offered in two colour options – Power Blue and Power Silver. It will go on sale online at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Offline sales, as mentioned, will begin on September 3.

Sale offers on Realme.com include Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 and Mobikwik cashback of up to Rs. 500. Flipkart has listed offers like 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,223, and more.

Realme C15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C15 runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone also packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. It offers up to 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot.

There is a quad camera setup at the back of the Realme C15 that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel “retro” lens. For selfies, the Realme C15 houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front

The Realme C15 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme C15, Realme C15 Price in india, Realme C15 Specifications, Realme C15 Sale, Realme, Flipkart, Realme.com
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
