Realme C15 has been unveiled in Indonesia after a couple teasers and some leaks. It is the newest addition to the company's budget friendly C series. The Realme C15 comes with an octa-core processor and a quad rear camera setup. The phone has three RAM and storage configurations, and is available in two colour options. The Realme C15 will be available as part of a flash sale in the country and whether the phone comes to India or not, remains to be seen.

Realme C15 price

The Realme C15 has a 3GB + 64GB variant that is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300), a 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), and finally a 4GB + 128GB variant that is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,800). The Realme C15 comes in two colour variants namely, Marine Blue and Seagull Silver. Notably, the 128GB variant has been announced through the Facebook post, but is not listed on the website.

The phone will go on sale today in the country and as of now, there is no information on international availability of the Realme C15.

Realme C15 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C15 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features 6.5-inch Mini-drop (720x1,600 pixels) display with 88.7 screen to body ratio and 420 nits of brightness. The LCD display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Realme C15 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, the GE8320 GPU, and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, you get four cameras on the back of the Realme C15. The primary camera is an 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and finally, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie shooter is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, you get up to 128GB on board that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the Realme C15 include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G, GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headset jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The battery on the phone is 6,000mAh and supports 18W fast charging. The sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and a magnetic induction sensor. In terms of dimensions, the Realme C15 measures 164.5x75.9x9.8mm and weighs 209 grams.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.