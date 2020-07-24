Realme C15 will come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a quad rear camera setup, as per a new leak. The phone, launching in Indonesia on July 28, is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor on the back, accompanied by three more sensors. Further, the phone was also recently spotted on an Indonesian retailer's website showing two configurations and colour options. Realme had previously confirmed that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Realme C15 launch date, time

The Realme C15 will be launched in Indonesia on July 28 at 1pm local time (11:30am IST) through a livestream. As of now, there is no information on pricing or international availability for the upcoming device.

Realme C15 specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by PlayfulDroid, the Realme C15 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is the same processor found in the Realme C11. The report also states that the four cameras on the back will include a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme C15 is said to feature a 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Realme C15 is said to come in two configurations – 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, as per the dedicated page on the Indonesian store of e-retailer Lazada. The page also shows two colour options, namely, Marine Blue and Seagull Grey. Additionally, the phone will go on a flash sale in Indonesia on its launch date.

Realme has confirmed that the phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie shooter. There are slim bezels on the sides with a thicker chin. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Realme C15. The listing was first spotted a few days ago by Gizmochina.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.