Realme C15 will be the next entrant in the company's budget C series of smartphones and will be unveiled on July 28 in Indonesia. The development was shared by the company through its social media handles and its Indonesian website. The phone boasts of a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and comes in two colour options. The Realme C15 will be launched 4 days after the company will unveil the Realme 6i in India that follows the Realme C11 launch last week.

Realme Indonesia website, Facebook page, and Instagram account state that the Realme C15 will be launched in Indonesia on July 28 at 1pm local time (11:30am IST). The phone will go on sale in the country on the same day starting 6pm local time (4:30pm IST). As of now, Realme has not shared details about pricing or international availability.

Realme C15 specifications, design

As for the specifications, the Realme C15 will come with a 6,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Beyond this, the company has not shared any more details about the phone, however, more teasers can be expected in the coming days. In terms of design, the Realme Indonesia website shows the phone in two colour options, blue and grey. It comes with a small notch for the selfie camera and has four cameras on the back. The bezels are relatively slim on the sides with a thicker chin.

There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Realme C15. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone and it seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

The Realme C15 follows the Realme C11 that was launched last week in India. The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model and will go on sale from tomorrow, July 22. Additionally, Realme has another launch planned for July 24 in India where it will unveil the Realme 6i. The phone was originally announced in Myanmar back in March.

