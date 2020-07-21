Technology News
loading

Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28

Realme C15 will go on sale in Indonesia on July 28 and the company has not shared details on pricing yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2020 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28

Realme C15 features quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme C15 will come in two colour options, blue and grey
  • It will be launched in Indonesia first
  • Realme C15 supports 18W fast charging

Realme C15 will be the next entrant in the company's budget C series of smartphones and will be unveiled on July 28 in Indonesia. The development was shared by the company through its social media handles and its Indonesian website. The phone boasts of a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging and comes in two colour options. The Realme C15 will be launched 4 days after the company will unveil the Realme 6i in India that follows the Realme C11 launch last week.

Realme C15 launch date

Realme Indonesia website, Facebook page, and Instagram account state that the Realme C15 will be launched in Indonesia on July 28 at 1pm local time (11:30am IST). The phone will go on sale in the country on the same day starting 6pm local time (4:30pm IST). As of now, Realme has not shared details about pricing or international availability.

Realme C15 specifications, design

As for the specifications, the Realme C15 will come with a 6,000mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Beyond this, the company has not shared any more details about the phone, however, more teasers can be expected in the coming days. In terms of design, the Realme Indonesia website shows the phone in two colour options, blue and grey. It comes with a small notch for the selfie camera and has four cameras on the back. The bezels are relatively slim on the sides with a thicker chin.

There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Realme C15. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone and it seems to have a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom.

The Realme C15 follows the Realme C11 that was launched last week in India. The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model and will go on sale from tomorrow, July 22. Additionally, Realme has another launch planned for July 24 in India where it will unveil the Realme 6i. The phone was originally announced in Myanmar back in March.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C15, Realme C15 launch, Realme C15 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release

Related Stories

Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  4. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  10. Vodafone Idea Now Lets You Opt for an eSIM
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Offers COVID-19 Contact Tracing Help Amid Chaotic US Response
  2. 37 Recently Active Volcanic Structures Identified on Venus
  3. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on July 28
  4. Tenet Release Date Delayed Indefinitely, Nolan Movie to Have a Staggered Release
  5. IBM Posts Gains as Customers Accelerate Shift to Cloud
  6. Uber Defends Business Model at UK's Supreme Court
  7. Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN, Rabbit VPN, Fast VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com