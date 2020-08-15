Technology News
Realme C15 Launching in India on August 18: Everything We Know So Far

Realme C15 is confirmed to have a 6,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 August 2020 09:18 IST
Realme C15 Launching in India on August 18: Everything We Know So Far

Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia
  • The smartphone is likely to come in three RAM + storage variants
  • Realme C15 will be launched alongside the Realme C12

Realme C15 will soon be added to the company's series of entry-level smartphones that offer good hardware at affordable prices. The phone that has already made its debut in Indonesia will be launched in India through a virtual event on August 18, at 12:30pm IST. Earlier, the phone was spotted on the company's India support page, and Realme officially teased the phone through its India website recently. Along with the Realme C15, the company will also launch the Realme C12 at the event.

Realme C15 price in India (expected)

Realme C15 price in India will likely be in line with its launch price in Indonesia. The base 3GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,100) in Indonesia. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,100). Lastly, the top-end 4GB + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,700).

Realme C15 specifications (expected)

It can be speculated that the specifications of the Realme C15's Indian variant will also likely be similar to its Indonesian version. The teaser that was released recently shows that the phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support. As per earlier leaks and reports, the phone may run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Indonesian version of the Realme C15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile platform, and the Indian variant is likely to have the same processor under the hood. The SoC is expected to be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage with microSD card support for expansion.

For photography, the phone has a quad rear camera setup that will most likely include a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel sensor. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed on the back of the device.

As mentioned, the company will also launch the Realme C12, the successor to the Realme C11 that was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage configuration. It is expected that the Realme C12 may be priced slightly higher than its predecessor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C15, Realme C15 price in India, Realme C15 specifications, Realme C15 India Launch, Realme
