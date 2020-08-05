Technology News
Realme C15 Surfaces on Company’s India Website, May Launch Soon

Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia starting at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300).

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 August 2020 11:25 IST
Realme C15 Surfaces on Company's India Website, May Launch Soon

Realme C15 has a quad rear camera setup and was launched in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C15 was launched in Indonesia last month
  • The phone comes equipped with a 6,000mAh battery
  • Realme C15 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Realme C15 has been spotted on the company's India support page hinting that it could be launched in the country soon. The phone that belongs to the Realme's budget C Series has already made its debut in Indonesia. While there is no information about the RAM and storage configurations that will make their way to India, the phone is being offered in three variants in Indonesia. The Realme C15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek processor and pack a quad rear camera setup.

Realme C15 price

As mentioned, the Realme C15 has three variants in Indonesia. The 3GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,300), the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 2,199,000 (roughly Rs. 11,300), and the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at IDR 2,499,000 (roughly Rs. 12,800). The smartphone is being offered in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver colour options.

There is no information about the smartphone on the India support page of the Realme website. On searching for it the page returns ‘We couldn't find what you were looking for. Try searching for a different keyword' message.

Realme C15 specifications

The Realme C15 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone and it sports a 6.5-inch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and the phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Under the hood, the device is equipped with octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 mobile platform.

For photography, the Realme C15 comes with a quad rear camera setup. There is a 13-megapixel primary image sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel front shooter. The phone also packs 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, and 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the back of the device.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C15

Realme C15

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme, Realme C15, Realme C15 price, Realme C15 specifications
OxygenOS 11 Open Beta to Release Soon, Final Developer's Preview Coming on August 10: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau
Apple Says It Has No Interest in Buying TikTok

